wrestling
Stephan Bonnar Supports Brock Lesnar’s MMA Return, Says He Could Beat Him
Stephan Bonnar recently spoke with wrestlinginc.com about Brock Lesnar potentially returning to MMA, and what would happen if the two scrapped in the cage…
On Lesnar Potentially Returning to MMA: “He doesn’t have a lot of MMA miles on him and he is a great wrestler. I had a lot of MMA miles with getting hit in the head a thousand times over my career. I am at the age where I am slowing down and am slowing down. I go in there and go to war,” Bonnar said. “With the concussions that he has faced and everything, he still had a couple more in him. I am all for him. I support Brock going in there and fighting again. I don’t think he should hang it up now. I hate to say it, but guys like Diego [Sanchez], who has been put to sleep lately, he should consider hanging it up, but guys like Brock, no way, he has a couple more in him. My hats off to Brock Lesnar for saying he wants to go back into it and I fully support it.”
On What Would Happen If They Fought: “Honestly, I know if me and Brock got a hold on one another I would be able to submit him,” Bonnar stated. “He has a lot of holds in his game. He is pretty strong. I am that confident in my submission game. I have been doing jiu-jitsu since the 90’s, being trained by Carlson Gracie so I got a bad-ass submission game. ”