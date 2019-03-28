WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Rob Gronkowski, Ricochet and Aleister Black Send Message to The War Raiders, Nicholas Gets Where Are They Now Video

– As previously reported, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski attended the USO Metro DC Annual Awards Dinner in Washington, DC this week. WWE Superstars were also in attendance. Later on, Stephanie McMahon congratulated Gronkowski on his receiving the USO-Metro’s Merit Award. You can check out her message to Gronkowski below.

There are rumors that Rob Gronkowski could later join WWE now that his NFL career has ended.

Congratulations @RobGronkowski, this is a tremendous honor by one of my favorite organizations, @USOMetroDC, dedicate to serve those who serve and their families. Thank you for all that you do and good luck with your retirement! Doors are always open @WWE! :))) https://t.co/nLYssgCJdV — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 28, 2019

– Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Forgotten Sons to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic this week on NXT. They will now face The War Raiders at NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5. You can check out some highlights from the match below, along with a post-match interview with Ricochet and Black.

Ricochet said on The War Raiders: “We’re just there to be the best. Whether it’s singles or whether it’s tag teams, we want to be the best. Whether it’s RAW, SmackDown or NXT, we want to be the best. And The War Raiders, I consider them friends, we’ve traveled the road all across the world, but at Takeover, you’re gonna have to push all those feelings aside, because to be the best you have to beat the best, and right now they’re the champions. They have what we want, and at Takeover, all bets are off.”





– WWE released a Where Are They Now video featuring former Raw tag team champion Nicholas. Nicholas teamed up with Braun Strowman last year at WrestleMania and they won the Raw tag team titles.