Stephanie McMahon Heads Up WWE Talent Meeting Before Money in the Bank, Labels AEW as Competition to WWE
May 19, 2019 | Posted by
– According to a report by F4WOnline.com, WWE reportedly held a talent meeting today that was headed by none other than Stephanie McMahon. The report describes Stephanie as delivering a “rah-rah type speech” that WWE has done in the past. McMahon not only touted WWE’s 1 billion followers and social media stats, but she also allegedly addressed AEW as the WWE’s competition.
Per the report, Stephanie McMahon spoke about WWE competing with other entertainment outlets such as video games, movies, streaming services, and also AEW.
