Stephanie McMahon Believes AEW Will Force Everyone To Be The Best They Can
June 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WrestlingNews.co caught up with Stephanie McMahon, asking her some quick questions including her thoughts on AEW.
“You know, I think it’s going to force everybody to be the best that they can,” she said of AEW.
On the subject of her involvement with the XFL, Stephanie noted that will not have any involvement with the league but hopes it’s a huge success. When asked about Ronda Rousey returning, Stephanie said, “You’d have to ask her.”
Rousey was backstage at SmackDown this week, filming a Carpool Karaoke segment. She has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35.
