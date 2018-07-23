WWE Announces All-Women PPV Evolution For October

– Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have officially announced their all-women PPV, Evolution, on Monday night’s episode of Raw. The show takes place in October 28th and will have over fifty female stars on the show. Included among those are a Raw Women’s Championship match, a Smackdown Women’s Championship match and an NXT Women’s Championship match, as well as the finals of the Mae Young Classic.

The event will air in Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Announced for the show so far are:

* Ronda Rousey

* Trish Stratus

* Sasha Banks

* Lita

* Alexa Bliss

* Carmella

* Asuka

* Nia Jax