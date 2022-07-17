wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Announces WWE YouTube Channel Has Crossed 70 Billion Views

July 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Interim CEO Stephanie McMahon announced today that the company’s official YouTub channel has reached more than 70 billion views. You can view her announcement below.

Stephanie McMahon wrote, “[email protected]’s official YouTube page has crossed 70 billion views – the seventh channel EVER to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!”

