Stephanie McMahon Announces WWE YouTube Channel Has Crossed 70 Billion Views
– WWE Interim CEO Stephanie McMahon announced today that the company’s official YouTub channel has reached more than 70 billion views. You can view her announcement below.
Stephanie McMahon wrote, “[email protected]’s official YouTube page has crossed 70 billion views – the seventh channel EVER to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!”
.@WWE’s official YouTube page has crossed 70 billion views – the seventh channel EVER to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 17, 2022
