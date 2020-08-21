Stephanie McMahon Says Some Women Were Against Becky Lynch Calling Herself ‘The Man’, Wants More Women in WWE Writers Room

In an interview with Digital Spy, Stephanie McMahon revealed that some women were against Becky Lynch calling herself “The Man” and also said that WWE does not have enough women in the writers room. Her comments are below.

On how some women were against Becky Lynch calling herself ‘The Man’: “(‘The Man’) really was was her idea. It’s funny because some women were very against it like, ‘Why do you have to call yourself the man? Why can’t you be The Woman.’ But she just didn’t take it, you know, too literally. The whole point was to turn that nomenclature on its ear, right, because everyone says, ‘oh the biggest, the most successful person in the room is The Man.’ Well, why can’t The Man be a woman?”

On how WWE doesn’t have enough women in the writers room: “We do not have enough. We do not have enough female writers in the writers room, we are actively working on that. There is a dedicated focus to how we tell our women’s storylines in the show, but we can always be better.”