Stephanie McMahon On The Best Advice Vince Gave Her & WWE’s Mission

– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) and was asked about the best advice she ever received from her father and more…

On The Best Advice Vince Gave Her: “The best advice my father’s given me as a businessperson is to — there’s so many great pieces of advice. I’d say now take calculated risks.”

On WWE’s Mis1sion: “WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. Whether we do it by our entertainment content or we do it by giving back.” She praised WWE’s partnership with the V-Foundation, Special Olympics, Boys And Girls Clubs of America, Susan G Komen, and more. Those are just to name a few,” McMahon said. “I could go deep in on each one of those, but it is a privilege to be able to give back in as many ways as we can.”