WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Talks Brand Integration at WrestleMania, Latest WWE Playlist, Bianca Belair Rap Tribute Video

– WrestleMania is a good time for WWE to show its benefit its partners, and Stephanie McMahon discussed brand integration in a new interview. McMahon spoke with Forbes about partnering with brands at the big PPV and how they look at the process.

“I think there’s a big opportunity for WWE that’s really more akin to how the sports leagues present sponsorship and partnership, especially when you think about today’s environment and what we all went through during the pandemic,” she said. “It caused all of us to relook at our budgets and how we spend our money and how we allocate our time. What WWE has the unique opportunity to offer really is not only our talent—which is WWE’s intellectual property—but it’s also the creative integration, the customized-type content we can create. There’s just so many ways to integrate and work with us, I think in a way that brands are really looking for now in a true partnership fashion and not just slapping logos. This is about integration, it’s about engaging the audience and brand.”

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan’s road to WrestleMania 37:

– WWE posted a rap video tribute to Bianca Belair ahead of her match with Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, which will headline night one of the show: