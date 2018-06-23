Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Campaigns For Emmy, Sasha Banks Gets Her Own Song, Harley Race Comments On Vader’s Passing

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stephanie McMahon

– Stephanie McMahon is currently campaigning for WWE to get an Emmy. WWE held a “For Your Consideration” event in North Hollywood for a 2018 nomination. WWE has several show,s including Wrestlemania 34, in the Emmy prelim ballot. Stephanie McMahon is asking fans to RT her tweets in support of RAW and the Mixed Match Challenge.

WWE.com has a story about Sasha Banks getting a song for her by The Mountain Goats called “Song for Sasha Banks.” Banks requested the song on Twitter in 2015 and fans have been on them to get it done.

Lead singer John Darnielle said: “Her fans were stoked at the idea. Over the past couple of years, they’d keep saying, ‘Hey, where’s the Sasha Banks song?’ And then somebody brought it up in an interview, and I loved having this ‘You have an assignment you haven’t finished.’

– Harley Race posted a video to Twitter to give his thoughts on Vader’s passing.

