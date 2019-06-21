wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Attends Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Stock Down

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw 103017

– Stephanie McMahon was at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity over the past week. McMahon appeared at some panels and did a few interviews; you can see some pictures and video below from her and others.

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.49 on Friday, down $1.88 (2.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.13% on the day.

