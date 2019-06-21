WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Attends Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Stock Down

– Stephanie McMahon was at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity over the past week. McMahon appeared at some panels and did a few interviews; you can see some pictures and video below from her and others.

Thank you for the interview @cnbcKaren! I sure do talk with my hands a lot!!! #CannesLions2019 @CNBCi https://t.co/hRtrXoiy47 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2019

I had the opportunity to moderate a panel on the #FIFAWWC at #CannesLions with @alywagner and @alexilalas yesterday, it doesn’t get much cooler than that! @foxsports pic.twitter.com/iMYdM3v8UC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 18, 2019

Throughout my career I've been known to break all the rules that don't make sense. I couldn't have been more excited by the gift of a Chief Trouble Maker @WWE championship belt! Thank you @StephMcMahon, I will always cherish this. #fqlounge #canneslions pic.twitter.com/4nCnI4GP3b — Shelley Zalis (@ShelleyZalis) June 17, 2019

.@ShelleyZalis I have never known a bigger Champion for women and equality than you. Thank you for all you do for others, #YouDeserveIt! https://t.co/TdpGpngtT1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 18, 2019

Had fun meeting @jillianbell and seeing my friend, @taylorcomedy in Cannes. Apparently Jillian played me in #Workaholics on @comedycentral, I can’t wait to check it out! #canneslions pic.twitter.com/5fxeJgTJDg — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 19, 2019

Au Revoir Cannes, until next time! Thank you @Cannes_Lions, @femalequotient and all the creative minds trying to make the world better!#MakeEqualityMoves #CannesLions pic.twitter.com/6AimkE2mak — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 19, 2019

