Stephanie McMahon Comments On Taking Over As WWE CEO & Chairman

Following the news that Vince McMahon is stepping down as WWE CEO and Chairman and that Stephanie McMahon will step in as interim CEO and Chairman, she took to Twitter to say that she is “honored assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO” and that she loves WWE.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world.”

Stephanie took a leave of absence from WWE last month, with Nick Khan taking over most of her responsibilities as Chief Brand Officer.

Vince McMahon said the following about the news in a WWE press release today.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Mr. McMahon.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings,” said Ms. McMahon.

This news follows the bombshell Wall Street Journal story which alleges that Vince McMahon paid $3 million to a woman as part of a settlement for an affair he had with her while she worked at WWE. WWE has said that the relationship was consensual and that Vince used his own money to pay the settlement. The story also featured allegations against Head Of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.