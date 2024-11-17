Stephanie McMahon Comments on UFC 309, Thanks Dana White

– As previously reported, former WWE executive and president Stephanie McMahon was in attendance at last night’s UFC 309 event along with husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. WWE Hall of Famer and President-Elect Donald Trump was also in attendance. Stephanie McMahon later commented on the event via social media.

Stephanie McMahon wrote, “Thank you @danawhite @ufc for taking such great care of @TripleH and I last night at #UFC309! Congratulations @Jonnybones @charlesdobronxs @ViviAraujoMMA @NoBickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night @TheGarden! It was Incredible!”