Stephanie McMahon Comments on Tonight’s WWE RAW on Netflix
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon commented on tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW, which will stream on Netflix for the first time ever.
She said: “I’m so proud, I’m crying. Congratulations @TripleH, Nick Khan, all @WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on @netflix.”
I’m so proud, I’m crying ❤️ Congratulations @TripleH, Nick Khan, all @WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on @netflix #WWEonNetflix @TKOGrp https://t.co/X39TXhnx6Q
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 6, 2025
