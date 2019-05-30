Stephanie McMahon Condemns Actions of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar for Disrespecting WWE, Promises to Take Action Against Lesnar

– WWE released a video today featuring Stephanie McMahon, condemning the actions of Money in the Bank contract holder Brock Lesnar and his Advocate, Paul Heyman. She’s also promising that WWE will take action against them for their blatant disrespect. You can check out that video below. McMahon stated the following:

“The WWE renounces and condemns the behavior of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw this past week. Brock Lesnar walked to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase fashioned as some kind of boombox, let alone making promises about announcing who they were going to face and cash in the Money In the Bank briefcase against, which they did not do. But they also disrespected what the Money In the Bank contract represents. They disrespected both the Universal Champion as well as the WWE Champion, and in fact, I think they disrespected the entire WWE, as well as the WWE Universe. So, on behalf of our organization, on behalf of all our fans, I’m going to take this matter up officially with both the McMahon Family as well as our executive team, and we are going to take action.”

Stephanie McMahon did not indicate how they would be taking action, which remains to be seen.