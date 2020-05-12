Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Following Pregnancy Announcement

Stephanie McMahon is the latest to share her well wishes to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on Lynch’s pregnancy. McMahon posted to Twitter to congratulate the duo on the announcement, which Lynch made last night on Raw. You can see her post below:

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE, a professional athlete and actress, at the top of her game, playing by her own rules! I’m so excited for you and @WWERollins! Wishing you lots of love, happiness and good health as you enter this new chapter in your lives. ❤️ https://t.co/k9yw5fyCgb — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 12, 2020