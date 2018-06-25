wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Charlotte on Her ESPN The Magazine’ Body Issue Appearance
June 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Stephanie McMahon posted the following on Twitter today, congratulating Charlotte Flair on her ESPN The Magazine’ Body Issue appearance…
Congratulations @MsCharlotteWWE for becoming the first-ever @WWE Superstar featured in @ESPN Magazine’s Body issue. Charlotte exemplifies beauty and strength, both inside and out, and I couldn’t be more proud. #Body10 #WomensEvolution
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 25, 2018