Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Charlotte on Her ESPN The Magazine’ Body Issue Appearance

– Stephanie McMahon posted the following on Twitter today, congratulating Charlotte Flair on her ESPN The Magazine’ Body Issue appearance…

Congratulations @MsCharlotteWWE for becoming the first-ever @WWE Superstar featured in @ESPN Magazine’s Body issue. Charlotte exemplifies beauty and strength, both inside and out, and I couldn’t be more proud. #Body10 #WomensEvolution — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 25, 2018