wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Vince On Smackdown’s FOX Premiere
In a post on Instagram, Stephanie McMahon congratulated her father Vince McMahon on the FOX premiere of Smackdown, which happened last night. The show ended up getting 3.869 million viewers.
She wrote: “Dad, words can’t describe how proud I am of you and everything you have done to get WWE to where it is today. From a regional business in the northeast territory to a global multi-media enterprise in 180 countries and 28 languages. From a trailer park in North Carolina to Chairman and CEO. From buying time on syndicated television to @usa_network to launching your own network to debuting tonight on @foxtv. I am so grateful to be a small part of this incredible machine that has put so many smiles on people’s faces for generations. #ThankYouVince #SmackdownOnFox LOVE YOU!!!”
View this post on Instagram
Dad, words can’t describe how proud I am of you and everything you have done to get @wwe to where it is today. From a regional business in the northeast territory to a global multi-media enterprise in 180 countries and 28 languages. From a trailer park in North Carolina to Chairman and CEO. From buying time on syndicated television to @usa_network to launching your own network to debuting tonight on @foxtv. I am so grateful to be a small part of this incredible machine that has put so many smiles on people’s faces for generations. #ThankYouVince #SmackdownOnFox LOVE YOU!!!
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on How AEW Isn’t Trying to Please Everyone, Bringing in Multiple Demographics
- Sean Waltman Explains Why Kane Was His Favorite Tag Team Partner, Dynamics of Working With a Bigger Guy
- Rocky Johnson Says Ole Anderson Is The Biggest Racist In Wrestling
- Cody Wants to Buy WarGames Back From WWE, Talks Creating New Matches