Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Vince On Smackdown’s FOX Premiere

In a post on Instagram, Stephanie McMahon congratulated her father Vince McMahon on the FOX premiere of Smackdown, which happened last night. The show ended up getting 3.869 million viewers.

She wrote: “Dad, words can’t describe how proud I am of you and everything you have done to get WWE to where it is today. From a regional business in the northeast territory to a global multi-media enterprise in 180 countries and 28 languages. From a trailer park in North Carolina to Chairman and CEO. From buying time on syndicated television to @usa_network to launching your own network to debuting tonight on @foxtv. I am so grateful to be a small part of this incredible machine that has put so many smiles on people’s faces for generations. #ThankYouVince #SmackdownOnFox LOVE YOU!!!”