WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Women In Wrestlemania Main Event, WWE Releasing New John Cena DVD

– Stephanie McMahon went on Twitter to congratulate Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for main eventing this year’s Wrestlemania in a match for the RAW Women’s title. She wrote:

For the 1st time in 35 years, women will headline #WrestleMania. #YouEARNEDit! I’m so proud of all the women who paved the way & grateful to our fans who made it happen! Thank You @wweuniverse @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE & @RondaRousey! You are right where you belong! https://t.co/jYeBI84A5R — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 27, 2019

– WWE will release a new John Cena DVD called Hustle, Loyalty, Respect on May 27. It runs almost six hours on two discs and features Cena’s “latest and greatest” matches from 2015 to present day.