WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Women In Wrestlemania Main Event, WWE Releasing New John Cena DVD

March 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Stephanie McMahon went on Twitter to congratulate Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for main eventing this year’s Wrestlemania in a match for the RAW Women’s title. She wrote:

– WWE will release a new John Cena DVD called Hustle, Loyalty, Respect on May 27. It runs almost six hours on two discs and features Cena’s “latest and greatest” matches from 2015 to present day.

