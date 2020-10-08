Stephanie McMahon Congratulates WWE Brand VP on Ad Week 2020 Nomination

– Stephanie McMahon shared a tweet today, congratulating WWE Brand VP Laura Perucelli on being nominated for

Laura Petrucelli, VP, Brand, WWE for Advertising Week 2020’s The Future Is Female Awards. Petrucelli was advertised in the top 10 of the shortlist of 25 nominees for the award.

Stephanie McMahon wrote, “Ridiculously proud of Laura Petrucelli @WWE VP Brand for being listed in the top 10 women to receive the #AW2020 The Future is Female Awards! Every award I’ve ever received is largely because of her efforts! Congratulations Laura #YouDeserveIt!!!