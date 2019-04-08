wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Tells Conor McGregor to Give WWE a Try, Guest Commentator List From WrestleMania
– Stephanie McMahon is doubling down on her hopes to get Conor McGregor in WWE for a run. After McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Becky Lynch and hint at the idea that he could get into the ring, McMahon — who previously said she’d love to see the UFC fighter in a WWE ring — posted:
.@TheNotoriousMMA you never know until you try! :))) https://t.co/bUktMCGa5h
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 8, 2019
– As Wrestling Inc notes, WrestleMania saw a ton of guest commentators throughout the lengthy show. There were a total of fourteen English-language commentators on the show: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Renee Young, Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, Aiden English, Percy Watson, Jerry Lawler, Paige, Booker T, Shawn Michaels and JBL.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues
- Details On WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Possibly Not Going Off As Planned, Ronda Rousey Reportedly Not Happy With Finish