WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Tells Conor McGregor to Give WWE a Try, Guest Commentator List From WrestleMania

– Stephanie McMahon is doubling down on her hopes to get Conor McGregor in WWE for a run. After McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Becky Lynch and hint at the idea that he could get into the ring, McMahon — who previously said she’d love to see the UFC fighter in a WWE ring — posted:

– As Wrestling Inc notes, WrestleMania saw a ton of guest commentators throughout the lengthy show. There were a total of fourteen English-language commentators on the show: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Renee Young, Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, Aiden English, Percy Watson, Jerry Lawler, Paige, Booker T, Shawn Michaels and JBL.