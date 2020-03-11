Stephanie McMahon Credits Her Mother For WWE Getting Action Figures

During her speech at the New York Toy Fair, where she was given the Women In Toys Changemaker Award, Stephanie McMahon credited her mother Linda McMahon for WWE getting into the action figure business.

She said: “I have been working in WWE since I was about eight years old. I was a child model. You can look it up, it was pretty embarrassing. I did not get paid, but I did start working then. My mom was the CEO of our company and I think that’s incredibly important because for me, I always had her as my example. I always just assumed women belonged at the top of the business. I assumed they should be CEO. It was actually my mom, when she saw my brother playing with GI Joes, who had the idea, ‘Wow, we should have a licensing business for WWE. I think our superstars would make great action figures.’ And here we are with our partners Mattel.”