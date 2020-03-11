wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Credits Her Mother For WWE Getting Action Figures
During her speech at the New York Toy Fair, where she was given the Women In Toys Changemaker Award, Stephanie McMahon credited her mother Linda McMahon for WWE getting into the action figure business.
She said: “I have been working in WWE since I was about eight years old. I was a child model. You can look it up, it was pretty embarrassing. I did not get paid, but I did start working then. My mom was the CEO of our company and I think that’s incredibly important because for me, I always had her as my example. I always just assumed women belonged at the top of the business. I assumed they should be CEO. It was actually my mom, when she saw my brother playing with GI Joes, who had the idea, ‘Wow, we should have a licensing business for WWE. I think our superstars would make great action figures.’ And here we are with our partners Mattel.”
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Congratulations to @WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon being honored with the @WomenInToys Changemaker award at this year’s #NYTF #WonderWomenAwards!#NYTF2020 #WomenInToys #InternationalWomensDay2020 #RingsideCollectibles #WWE @Mattel pic.twitter.com/QItdJOVhIN
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tampa Government To Discuss Fate of Major Events This Week, Likely Including WrestleMania
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE
- WWE Proxy Statement Reveals 2020 Salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon
- Chris Jericho On Having to Tell Tony Khan the AEW Title Got Stolen, Being Told How Much The Title Cost and How They Dealt With It