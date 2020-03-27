Stephanie McMahon Details WWE’s Measures Against Coronavirus, Medical Policy

In a new interview with Variety, Stephanie McMahon discussed the company’s protective measures while operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all know, WWE is still holding shows and taped matches for WrestleMania as well as the next few weeks of television.

McMahon detailed some of the measures the company is taking, noting that they are taking talents temperatures and prohibiting anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees is immediately sent home. She added that segments are now filmed on closed sets and done “in waves” to limit the amount of people in attendance, with only essential personnel present. When asked how many people that is, the company would only say that they are “adhering to/following CDC guidelines and state/local mandates.”

You can check out some highlights below:

On what steps WWE is taking to protect talent and staff: “At a typical event, talent are milling about, they’re at catering or wherever when they’re not actually in part of the show. That’s not allowed now. There’s extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you’re a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave. If you’ve been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who’s been out of the country you’re not allowed in the facility. We’re taking every precaution we can. It’s also why you don’t see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers.”

On putting a lockdown on travel: “We have a lot of talent who live in the Florida area, which is very helpful. .During any type of extensive taping period we are asking all of our talent to remain in the Orlando area and not travel.”

On continuing with shows amid the pandemic: “WWE is fan first. We are all about providing content for our fans, providing an experience for them that is worthy of their passion. They come first. Everything we do, we do through a lens of ‘How can we best serve our fans?’”