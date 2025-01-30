– As previously noted, former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today, announcing her new project, Stephanie’s Places, which features her traveling the world and chatting with WWE Superstars. During her chat with McAfee, the daughter of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon spoke about stepping away from WWE and why she wanted “to disappear for a little while.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Stephanie McMahon on what she learned after stepping away from WWE: “One of the things I learned when I stepped away is I’ll never get away from WWE, ever. It is a part of who I am. It is what I love. I really did grow up in this business. It was not unusual to have shoots done at our house. I was in the first ever Saturday Night’s Main Event. I went trick or treating at Rowdy Roddy Piper’s house, which was actually our house. He was putting candy, bowling balls, breaking our candy bags. I was on that episode. I did modeling for the catalog and we didn’t get paid. We didn’t have child models at the time. All of the employees kids, we were just dressed up. I’ve lived this amazing life with so many opportunities to meet incredible people and be part of something that is so special that connects people all over the world. I feel it everywhere I go, in every arena I go to. It’s something so special.”

On wanting to disappear for a little while: “I never stopped being proud, ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while, and I kind of did. It was good for me. I needed it, and now I’m back.”

Stephanie’s Places debuts on ESPN+ in March.