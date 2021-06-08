wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon On Early Live Event Ticket Trends, Deal With Peacock
Stephanie McMahon appeared on CNBC and discussed WWE’s return to live events and their Peacock deal in a new interview. McMahon was on Squawk on the Street, and you can check out the video and some highlights below:
On how ticket sales have gone for the first shows in the return to live touring: “We’ve actually seen really significant trends. And we’re very excited, it’s one of the reasons we’ve decided to have SummerSlam from an NFL stadium for the very first time.”
On their deal with Peacock: “I think one of the key lessons that we learned is, we don’t want to be competitive in the technology business against the likes of Disney and Apple, and Amazon and et cetera. We want to be competitive in terms of content. Because we are storytellers and that is what we do best, so that is what we’d like to focus on.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit CNBC with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
