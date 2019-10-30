Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Natalya and Lacey Evans Were Chosen for Crown Jewel, Says Another Evolution Event Is Unlikely for 2019

– Bleacher Report recently spoke to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who discussed the recently announced news that WWE Crown Jewel will feature the first ever women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia with Lacey Evans vs. Natalya. She also confirmed that a second WWE Evolution all-women’s pay-per-view event was unlikely for 2019. Below are some highlights.

Stephanie McMahon on another Evolution event: “We did consider it. A lot of our focus has been on having this particular match as a part of this PPV in Saudi Arabia. More to come on Evolution but it’s most likely not going to happen in 2019,” she told Jonathan Snowden of Bleacher Report.”

McMahon on why WWE picked Natalya and Lacey Evans for Crown Jewel: “Natayla is somewhat of a legend in the women’s division. She is the veteran. She has been here for so long, been a part of so many of the changes that have happened. When you consider her legacy and family history, it’s pretty remarkable. You take Lacey Evans, who is fairly new on the scene but who has not been shy about sharing her perspective on overcoming, especially in her life and the things she’s been through. She has a young daughter and she wants to set an example and pave the way not only for her daughter but boys and girls all around the world. That’s their personal stories. I can’t think of better representatives for WWE. You can go on their social media. They’ve made some pretty awesome statements. Lacey Evans said ‘I never thought I’d have the opportunities to do the things I’ve done with WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I’m ready for this.'”

On importance of how Ronda Rousey can show women can draw on PPV: “I think Ronda was certainly a part of that, for sure. You can look at Serena and Venus. You can look at any number of female athletes who have been making such significant strides in their respective industries, Ronda being absolutely a huge part of that. When you consider the history of what we call the Women’s Evolution, starting with that hashtag that trended for three days worldwide in 2015, called ‘give Divas a chance,’ which was specifically calling for better character development, better storylines, more athleticism from our women which ultimately led to us rebranding the Divas division to the women’s division.”

“It led to unveiling a new championship belt more akin to the men’s but still feminine, announcing that our women would now be called superstars same as the men, which then led to our signing Ronda, our women headlining and main eventing PPVs, including for the first time ever this past April Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch being the first ever women’s main event of Wrestlemania at MetLife Stadium in front of over 80,000 people and breaking entertainment revenue records. That was history, too. We can’t wait to make history again as a part of Crown Jewel tomorrow.”