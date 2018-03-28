Stephanie McMahon Is Excited to Compete at WrestleMania, Says Ronda Rousey Will Elevate WWE

– Stephanie McMahon spoke with Sky Sports for a new interview promoting WrestleMania 34. Highlights are below:

On preparing for WrestleMania: “It’s quite a tall order but I’m very excited, I can’t wait. I am training harder than I have ever trained in my life and dieting harder than I have in my entire life. When you consider that I am also juggling being an executive in WWE, from a business perspective as well as being a mum of three girls, I certainly have my work cut out for me. But, as McMahon, I do love a big challenge. It’s a privilege to be in that ring at WrestleMania and I just hope I can do my part.”

On what Ronda Rousey means to the WWE’s Women’s division: “She truly is one of the world’s greatest athletes, and it is a testament to the athleticism and the level of attraction that WWE is, that we can bring in talent like Ronda Rousey. She is one of a kind and I can’t wait to see what she is going to do to elevate WWE, and help continue and fuel us into the next chapter of the women’s evolution.”