Stephanie McMahon Explains WWE’s New Company Slogan and Opening Intro

– Forbes and Michael LoRe interviewed WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who discussed WWE changing its company slogan from “Then, Now, Forever,” to “Then, Now, Together, Forever.” Below are some highlights.

Stephanie McMahon on WWE’s new signature tagline and opening: “Ultimately what the signature does is it recognizes our fans, it recognizes our community, and the message of inclusivity is so important. WWE has always been about inclusivity. … We are all about bringing people together, putting smiles on people’s faces and creating moments and memories that last a lifetime. Standing on the stage for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium looking out at history being made in that moment was absolutely the shining moment that brought it all together. Bringing our community together isn’t something we just started doing, it’s something we’ve been doing since our inception. This time really brought it home in such a different way and we wanted to highlight and call attention to it. It’s also a way of reinforcing to our fans that they belong. We have all these different people who are fans of WWE. No matter who they are, no matter what they do for a living, no matter where they live, no matter how much money they make, they belong, they are a part of WWE and that’s the inclusive nature of our community and the bigger WWE family.”

On the reaction to the new company slogan and opening intro: “I think people feel it. That’s one of my key goals all the time. Maya Angelou has a great expression. She said: ‘I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ I live by that; it so perfectly describes human nature. If you can make people feel then they are connected to you in a much deeper way that has more meaning than reading a brand slogan or a tagline. When it’s something that impacts them emotionally those are the things that you remember and those are the things you take away.”