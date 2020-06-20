wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Expresses Pride for Titus O’Neil
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is a finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. WWE and Stephanie McMahon have posted tweets on the occasion and expressed pride for O’Neil. You can see those tweets below.
Stephanie McMahon wrote, “I’m so proud of @TitusONeilWWE! Congratulations to all the finalists for the @espn Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award “The Service you do for Others is the Rent You Pay for Your Room Here on Earth” -Muhammad Ali”
