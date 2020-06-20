wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Expresses Pride for Titus O’Neil

June 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Titus O'Neil

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is a finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. WWE and Stephanie McMahon have posted tweets on the occasion and expressed pride for O’Neil. You can see those tweets below.

Stephanie McMahon wrote, “I’m so proud of @TitusONeilWWE! Congratulations to all the finalists for the @espn Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award “The Service you do for Others is the Rent You Pay for Your Room Here on Earth” -Muhammad Ali”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Titus O'Neil, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading