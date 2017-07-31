 

Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss & More Visit Children’s Hospital

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted new pictures of stars visiting Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday ahead of tonight’s Raw. Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Maryse and The Miz visited the hospital promoting the Connor’s Cure charity:

