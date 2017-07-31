Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss & More Visit Children’s Hospital

– WWE posted new pictures of stars visiting Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday ahead of tonight’s Raw. Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Maryse and The Miz visited the hospital promoting the Connor’s Cure charity:

.@FinnBalor was elated to meet with some of the brave @ChildrensPgh kids and raise awareness about @ConnorsCure prior to #Raw. pic.twitter.com/n0oEwUQ8fu — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 31, 2017

Some of our favorite @WWE Superstars are researchers today! pic.twitter.com/EjLDUdLWXB — Children's Hospital (@ChildrensPgh) July 31, 2017