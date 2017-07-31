wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss & More Visit Children’s Hospital
– WWE posted new pictures of stars visiting Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday ahead of tonight’s Raw. Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Maryse and The Miz visited the hospital promoting the Connor’s Cure charity:
.@WWENXT Live Events got an EXTRA HELPING of #HeavyMachinery as @TuckerKnightWWE and @WWEDozovic performed in their hometowns! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/sSfDIka4aT
.@FinnBalor was elated to meet with some of the brave @ChildrensPgh kids and raise awareness about @ConnorsCure prior to #Raw. pic.twitter.com/n0oEwUQ8fu
Our CHP Superstars with @StephMcMahon! Fun day with @wwe pic.twitter.com/gfBuGqXMV8
Some of our favorite @WWE Superstars are researchers today! pic.twitter.com/EjLDUdLWXB
.@mikethemiz gets hands on in the @ChildrensPgh laboratory to get a better understanding of the challenges posed by Pediatric Cancer. pic.twitter.com/Bf2vdxsyYO
