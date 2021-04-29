wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Gives Tour of WWE Warehouse, Stock Up

April 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft

– Stephanie McMahon gave a tour of the WWE warehouse in a new video. A&E posted the video of McMahon taking them through the archive to show off some memorabilia from the warehouse, as you can see below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $55.68 on Thursday, up $0.13 (0.23%) from the previous closing price. It’s up an additional $0.32 (0.57%) in after-hours trading.

The market as a whole was up 0.71% on the day.

