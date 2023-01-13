wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Has Ankle Surgery
January 13, 2023 | Posted by
In addition to resigning from her job earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon revealed on Twitter that she had ankle surgery.
She wrote: “Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH) #RoadtoRecovery”
Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH ❤️) #RoadtoRecovery pic.twitter.com/s8v3rtqqRs
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 13, 2023