Stephanie McMahon Has Ankle Surgery

In addition to resigning from her job earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon revealed on Twitter that she had ankle surgery.

She wrote: “Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH) #RoadtoRecovery”