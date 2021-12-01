Stephanie McMahon Honored for Corporate Leadership, Vince McMahon Attends Ceremony

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was honored on Tuesday (Nov. 30) at the 38th March of Dimes Sports Luncheon, receiving the Corporate Leadership Award. Her father, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, was also in attendance at the ceremony.

Stephanie McMahon stated on the award, “Thank you @MarchofDimes for the honor of the Corporate Leadership Award and congratulations to my fellow honorees! @WWE is proud to join #MarchofDimes’ fight for the health of all moms & babies. This #GivingTuesday please consider donating at: http://bit.ly/3o8dBaG.”

You can view some photos of Stephanie and Vince at the ceremony posted on Twitter below.

Congratulations to @StephMcMahon who was honored Tuesday afternoon at the 38th @MarchofDimes Sports Luncheon, receiving the Corporate Leadership Award. pic.twitter.com/CoDcqrmNj1 — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021