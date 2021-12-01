wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Honored for Corporate Leadership, Vince McMahon Attends Ceremony

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Stephanie McMahon

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was honored on Tuesday (Nov. 30) at the 38th March of Dimes Sports Luncheon, receiving the Corporate Leadership Award. Her father, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, was also in attendance at the ceremony.

Stephanie McMahon stated on the award, “Thank you @MarchofDimes for the honor of the Corporate Leadership Award and congratulations to my fellow honorees! @WWE is proud to join #MarchofDimes’ fight for the health of all moms & babies. This #GivingTuesday please consider donating at: http://bit.ly/3o8dBaG.”

You can view some photos of Stephanie and Vince at the ceremony posted on Twitter below.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

