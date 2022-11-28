Stephanie McMahon Hypes New WWE Signee Gabi Butler

Stephanie McMahon is excited to have new WWE recruit Gabi Butler on the roster, and took to social media to hype her up. As reported last week, the cheerleader and gynmast who was a cast member on Netflix’s Cheer signed a deal with the company. McMahon posted to Twitter on Sunday to share pics with Butler from backstage at Survivor Series.

McMahon wrote:

“It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can’t wait to see what you do in the ring!”