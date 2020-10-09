wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Hypes Tonight’s WWE Draft, Bray Wyatt on Match With Kevin Owens, Mickie James Video
– Stephanie McMahon will be presiding over the WWE Draft tonight, and posted to Twitter to hype the first night of the event. You can see her post below:
“Red brand or blue brand? Find out where your favorite @WWE Superstars will land during the #WWEDraft! Join me in the Thunderdome as I preside over the 2-night event starting tonight on #SmackDown!”
– Speaking of things happening tonight, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is set to take Kevin Owens on tonight’s show. Wyatt posted to his Twitter to promote the match:
“TV shows, broken glass. A fabled foe, a clear-eyed lass. For HIM to ENTER is aghast! Choose your sanguine… #WWEDraft #Smackdown”
– WWE posted video of Mickie James at the Amway Center ahead of tonight’s Smackdown. James, who is out for a couple of weeks due to a broken nose, is eligible to be drafted tonight.
