Stephanie McMahon Invites Chrissy Teigen to WrestleMania 34
Stephanie McMahon has issued an invitation to Chrissy Teigen to attend WrestleMania 34. McMahon posted to Twitter to extend the invitation after Teigen, who co-hosts Lip Synch Battle, said that she’s “never had more fun” than she did at WrestleMania 24 but had to leave early and said she’s “still mad about that.”
You can see the posts below. WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana.
I have never had more fun than I had at wrestlemania years ago. And I *really* did not want to go. I had to be pried from my seat to leave early. Still mad about it. https://t.co/19sCNADHZg
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2017
.@ChrissyTeigen We’re sorry you had to leave early! Consider this your official invitation to #WrestleMania34 in #NOLA this year! @TripleH said to let him know if anyone tries to make you leave early this time! They’ll have a whole locker room to deal with! https://t.co/9A7Eewoliy
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 28, 2017