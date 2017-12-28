 

Stephanie McMahon Invites Chrissy Teigen to WrestleMania 34

December 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 34

Stephanie McMahon has issued an invitation to Chrissy Teigen to attend WrestleMania 34. McMahon posted to Twitter to extend the invitation after Teigen, who co-hosts Lip Synch Battle, said that she’s “never had more fun” than she did at WrestleMania 24 but had to leave early and said she’s “still mad about that.”

You can see the posts below. WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana.

