wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon to Kick Off Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will open tonight’s episode of Smackdown with new co-CEO Stephanie McMahon appearing. The company announced on Friday evening that McMahon, who took over as co-CEO with Nick Khan after Vince McMahon retired today, will appear at the start of the show.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Smackdown here. The full announcement by WWE reads:
Stephanie McMahon to kick off the show
Friday Night SmackDown will begin with Stephanie McMahon addressing the WWE Universe. What will this mean for the blue brand? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
Breaking News: @StephMcMahon is kicking off the showhttps://t.co/s8ldIt0YGV pic.twitter.com/I3sNwmKg1T
— WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Triple H’s Return To Talent Relations Role, Reaction Backstage, More
- Booker T On Kevin Nash’s Comments On Lack Of Heat In WWE Product, Wrestlers Focusing On Their Spots
- Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo