Stephanie McMahon to Kick Off Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Image Credit: WWE

WWE will open tonight’s episode of Smackdown with new co-CEO Stephanie McMahon appearing. The company announced on Friday evening that McMahon, who took over as co-CEO with Nick Khan after Vince McMahon retired today, will appear at the start of the show.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Smackdown here. The full announcement by WWE reads:

Stephanie McMahon to kick off the show
Friday Night SmackDown will begin with Stephanie McMahon addressing the WWE Universe. What will this mean for the blue brand? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

