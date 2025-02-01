wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Kicks Off Royal Rumble, Says This Is The Biggest Rumble Ever
This year’s WWE Royal Rumble kicked things off with Stephanie McMahon, who welcomed everyone to the show. She thanked the fans for their support for WWE and said this was the biggest Rumble in WWE history.
Welcome to the 2025 #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/JwXrnDp62W
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
