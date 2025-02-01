wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Kicks Off Royal Rumble, Says This Is The Biggest Rumble Ever

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stephanie McMahon WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble kicked things off with Stephanie McMahon, who welcomed everyone to the show. She thanked the fans for their support for WWE and said this was the biggest Rumble in WWE history.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading