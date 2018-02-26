 

Stephanie McMahon Legit Slapped Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber

February 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey WWE Elimination Chamber

– At last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Ronda Rousey “signed her Raw contract” as part of an angle with Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Kurt Angle. The angle was part of the long-rumored Rousey WrestleMania match, which looks to feature Rousey & Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. During the segment, it was revealed by Angle that Triple H & Stephanie McMahon were signing Rousey to get revenge for their embarrassment at WrestleMania 31. The angle saw Rousey putting Triple H through a table and then Stephanie McMahon slapping Rousey. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Stephanie really laid in the slap on Rousey…

