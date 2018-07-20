Stephanie McMahon To Make Historic Announcement On RAW

WWE has announced on Twitter that Stephanie McMahon will appear on RAW this Monday to make a “historic announcement.”

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

PWInsider reporets that it’s possible that the rumors of an all-women’s PPV are true and that’s what Stephanie’s announcement will be. Several female performers in the WWE have confirmed that they were told that the WWE was working on the PPV. A source said that it would happen in September at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, as there are several Sundays open at the venue. WWE currently doesn’t have any TV tapings scheduled for September 30, so that could be the date. WWE also doesn’t have any TV tapings scheduled for the Northeast and on Monday, October 1, they will be in Seattle for RAW.