Stephanie McMahon Makes Forbes List Of Most Influential CMOs, Places At No. 2

Forbes has released their list of the World’s Most Influential CMOs (Chief Marketing Officers) for 2021, with Stephanie McMahon landing at #2. She ranked #13 in 2019 and was #2 last year. The only one above her on the list is Bozoma Saint John, the CMO for Netflix.

The list is based on thirty digital and social channels analyzed by data science teams from Sprinklr and LinkedIn. Over 500 CMOs and brands were considered from Forbes lists as well as other lists like the World Federation Of Advertisers and the Brand Finance Global 500. Candidates had to be active from at least January through May of this year.

The write-up for McMahon reads: “While she may be the only CMO with “professional wrestler” on her resume, Stephanie McMahon an influential marketer far beyond the WWE ring. Along with overseeing the creation of the bio-secure “ThunderDome” during the Covid-19 crisis, McMahon also helped drive fan engagement for live and streaming matches, navigated the return to in-person events in July and built one of the largest TikTok followings for a sports property.

McMahon has also led cross-company collaborations. To help Netflix promote its Army Of The Dead show, WWE had zombies circle the ring and become part of the show. And earlier this month, the WWE partnered with Connor’s Cure and The V Foundation to raise money for fighting pediatric cancer. She’s also helped The Ad Council with its vaccine marketing including PSAs for people to learn more about their options for getting vaccinated.“