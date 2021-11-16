Stephanie McMahon Named One of the Most Powerful Women In Sports

For the second straight year, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been named to Adweek‘s Most Powerful Women in Sports list. The publication released its 2021 edition, with McMahon included among the group.

The list, which includes 34 female leaders, focuses on those who “innovate, push for diversity and inclusivity, and move sports forward while elevating their teams, leagues, brands and clients.”

Here’s the write-up from AdWeek’s David Cohen on Stephanie:

“As pandemic restrictions began to ease, WWE exploded out of the gates. In January, McMahon was part of the team that inked a landmark streaming pact with long-standing partner NBCUniversal, giving Peacock exclusive rights to direct-to-consumer platform WWE Network. WWE also landed blue-chip brands including General Motors, Procter and Gamble’s Tide, Unilever’s Klondike and Universal Studios, and struck deals that made DraftKings the company’s first-ever free-to-play gaming partner and Snickers the presenting partner of WrestleMania for the sixth consecutive year. And when fans made their long-awaited return to WrestleMania in April, after more than a year of performances with no fans in attendance, the event brought the energy of sellout crowds and featured the first Black women to perform in the main event and a new company signature—’Then Now Forever Together’—which McMahon says was implemented ‘to recognize and celebrate our fans, our community and the message of inclusivity. It was important to show our fans that no matter who they are or where they come from, they belong and will always be part of the WWE family.’ Next up is a partnership with Spotify’s The Ringer for an exclusive audio network and new podcast slate.”

She took to Twitter to thank the publication for including her on the list.

“Thank you @Adweek for naming me to the 2021 Most Powerful Women in Sports next to some incredible women in the industry. It’s an honor to be recognized & a privilege to represent everyone’s hard work at @WWE. Success is never about 1 person, it takes everyone to make it happen!” she wrote.

You can view Stephanie’s tweet below.