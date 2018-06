– WWE looked back at four years ago today when Vickie Guerrero threw Stephanie McMahon into a mud pit on Raw. You can check out the clip from that segment below.

.@VickieGuerrero didn't want any EXCUSES when she threw @StephMcMahon in a mud pit four years ago today! #RAW pic.twitter.com/NlLW9PHFf8 — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2018