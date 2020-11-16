Stephanie McMahon Named One of Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports

Adweek has revealed their list of the Most Powerful Women in Sports, with Stephanie McMahon among names like The Rock’s business partner Dany Garcia, WWE Board Member Erika Nardini and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss, who had previously worked with WOW – Women of Wrestling.

When asked about empowering women, McMahon said: “As a mother to three daughters, I am passionate about empowering and showing young girls and women that there are no boundaries to what you can do or be. Empowering women begins impactful, meaningful conversations.”