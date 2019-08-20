Stephanie McMahon Named to 2019 “Brand Genius” Awards For Top Marketers

– Stephanie McMahon has been honored by AdWeek as among the 2019 “Brand Genius” class of top marketers. In an announcement, AdWeek revealed that their 2019 recipients of the Brand Genius awards include McMahon as well as Chrissy Teigen and more. McMahon was named the winner for the4 sports field, as was chosen by AdWeek’s senior editors and industry experts.

The full announcement is below:

Adweek Announces 2019 Brand Genius Class of Top Marketers

Adweek, the leading resource for brand marketers, today announced the recipients of its 30th annual Brand Genius awards, the marketing and branding world’s consummate honor. Brand Visionary Chrissy Teigen and Brand Save winner Stand Up To Cancer will be celebrated, along with their fellow honorees at our Brand Genius gala on Monday, Nov. 4, at Brandweek in Palm Springs, Calif.

Holding the Brand Genius gala at Brandweek, a summit designed exclusively for the world’s leading brand marketers to participate in four days of interactive discussion, learning, problem-solving and networking, is the perfect fit to celebrate these leaders. More than 600 senior marketers from established and challenger brands will be attending Brandweek 2019.

“We are thrilled with this year’s class of Brand Genius winners, who will join the incomparable Chrissy Teigen as Brand Visionary and Stand Up To Cancer as our Brand Save recipient,” said Adweek Editor, SVP, Programming Lisa Granatstein. “The honorees and their teams have propelled breakthrough marketing work, demonstrating the most creative, colorful and ultimately successful instances of brand building in the past year.”

Adweek’s Brand Genius award recognizes the principal leaders behind the boldest and most imaginative marketing efforts across 10 key business categories. While the achievements of each recipient vary, all honorees have demonstrated a willingness to break with convention.

This year’s award recipients will be profiled in Adweek’s Brand Genius issue (Nov. 4) and on Adweek.com. At the awards dinner and ceremony, Adweek editors also will name the Grand Brand Genius from the 2019 class, whose exemplary leadership and creative output rise above all others.

The 2019 Brand Genius award winners, as chosen by Adweek’s senior editors and industry experts, are:

Apparel: Deirdre Findlay, CMO, Stitch Fix

Automotive: Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America

Banking: Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi

Entertainment: Mike Benson, Head of Marketing, Amazon Studios

Health and Beauty: Emily Boschwitz, VP of Marketing, Acquisition, Hims & Hers

Media: David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times

Restaurants: Tony Weisman, CMO, Dunkin’

Sports: Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE

Technology: Marvin Chow, VP, Global Marketing, Google

Telecom: Fiona Carter, Chief Brand Officer, AT&T

2019 Brand Visionary: Chrissy Teigen – author, entrepreneur, model and TV personality

Chrissy Teigen, author, entrepreneur, model and TV personality, will accept the honor of 2019 Brand Visionary at the gala during Brandweek. The Brand Visionary celebrates notable achievements that are changing the culture and, in the process, creating a world-renowned brand. With this honor, Teigen, who will be profiled on the cover of Adweek’s Brand Genius issue, joins an elite group of Visionaries. Past honorees include Serena Williams, Anna Wintour, Arianna Huffington, Bono and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.