wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Names Ronda Rousey as an Inspiration To Her

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft

Stephanie McMahon is inspired by Ronda Rousey, and she showed Rousey some praise on social media on Friday. The WWE Chief Brand Officer took to Twitter to name Rousey as the woman who inspires her as part of the Alliance for Women in Media’s #VoicesOfCourage.

McMahon wrote:

“The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage”

You can see some more posts from the campaign by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading