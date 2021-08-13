Stephanie McMahon Names Ronda Rousey as an Inspiration To Her

Stephanie McMahon is inspired by Ronda Rousey, and she showed Rousey some praise on social media on Friday. The WWE Chief Brand Officer took to Twitter to name Rousey as the woman who inspires her as part of the Alliance for Women in Media’s #VoicesOfCourage.

McMahon wrote:

“The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage”

You can see some more posts from the campaign by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins:

The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage https://t.co/cGn4cOdFz0 pic.twitter.com/mFL030Kn85 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 12, 2021

My mom, sister and girlfriends who have become family have inspired and molded me into the person I am today ❤️ Learn more about contributing to the @AllWomeninMedia by visiting: https://t.co/T90bLsgYKm… #voicesofcourage pic.twitter.com/eZecaKZx90 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 5, 2021

My mom is the most Inspiring & strongest woman I know. Will be lucky to be even 1/2 the woman she is 🖤 Learn more about contributing to the @AllWomeninMedia by visiting: https://t.co/xLCaFpWEoi#voicesofcourage pic.twitter.com/7FkKnfZetM — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 29, 2021