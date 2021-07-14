Stephanie McMahon Says New Raw & Smackdown Sets Will ‘Merge the Physical and Virtual’

WWE is set to debut new sets with their return to the road on this week’s Smackdown, and Stephanie McMahon previewed what to expect in a new interview. McMahon spoke with Forbes and confirmed that new sets will debut starting with Friday’s Smackdown in Houston, Texas. She discussed how the set will include some new digital integrations, and you can check out some highlights below:

On returning to the road with live fans: “The best way to sum it up is just to say that we can’t wait. It’s been far too long without our audience. Our audience is such a huge part of our show; they’re the soundtrack of our show in essence. Their reactions influence what we do in every way, whether that’s in-ring content or whether that’s business decisions we make outside of the ring. Our fans, our consumers, they’re part of our family and we can’t wait to have them back.”

On using updated technology in the new set design: “We’ve learned a lot during this time utilizing these different techniques and we’re really ready to merge the physical and virtual worlds in ways we never have done before … We’re always looking to be slightly ahead of the curve. From a technology standpoint I think that we’re constantly reinventing ourselves. While we were utilizing some of these techniques, I think the key learnings during Covid absolutely sped up the adoption of those technologies in this way.”