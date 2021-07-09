Stephanie McMahon Confirms New WWE Set Designs, Says It’ll Be ‘Different Than Anything We’ve Done Before’

As previously reported, WWE was said to be working on new set designs for its return to live touring. Well, that has been made official by Stephanie McMahon, who discussed some of the presentation plans for the company in a recent interview with Variety.

McMahon revealed that there will be a new set design and different presentation for talents, locations, and arena setups. She also noted that WWE will be using augmented reality in a way that it hasn’t before.

“In the ThunderDome, we were able to experiment with different types of technology,” she said. “And we needed to over-deliver for our partners and our fans watching at home. But now we have the ability to apply all of those learnings to the live event experience with our fans. So from a production and storytelling standpoint, it will look and feel different. We’re going to have a new set design, a new presentation of our talents, different locations, and arena setups. We’re going to be utilizing augmented reality in a way that we never have before. We experimented with it a lot during Thunderdome, but it is now going to be incorporated into our talent entrances. There’s also going to be animated graphics. It’s going to be so exciting and so different than anything we’ve done before.”

WWE fans will return to the arena on the July 16 edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston.