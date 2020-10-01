Stephanie McMahon On List Of Forbes’ 50 Most Influential CMOs

Forbes has revealed their list of the most influential CMOs of 2020, with Stephanie McMahon landing at #2. This puts her just behind Phil Schiller, Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing of Apple. She was higher than executives at Netflix, Lego, Visa, Facebook, Microsoft, Google and others.

McMahon is an outspoken and highly visible executive at WWE, a company in an industry often mired in controversy. The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she is a former WWE Superstar herself, and she’s a big proponent of WWE Superstars growing their own brands via social media. She has also championed women’s equality in the WWE.

This year she spoke out about making the events that went on during the pandemic safe for fans and Superstars. In June she also reportedly shared what she and the company are doing to eliminate racial inequality on The Female Quotient—and partnered with FQ founder Shelley Zalis to create a discussion series called “Women in the Business of Sports.”