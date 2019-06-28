Various News: Stephanie McMahon On Speaking At Celtics Summit, Hype Videos For EVOLVE 129 and 130, Preview For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV

– Stephanie McMahon recently served as the keynote speaker for the Celtics Summit and wrote about it on Twitter.

How amazing to have the privilege of being the keynote speaker at the #CelticsSummit on the same day they announce their first female coach, @karalawson20! Thank you @celtics! @celticsvoice #SeeHerInSports @seeher2020 @TeamSheIS pic.twitter.com/yMXPsTIDW9 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 27, 2019

– EVOLVE released the following videos for EVOLVE 129 and 130 this weekend.

– Here’s a preview for the NJPW content that will air on AXS tonight:

8 PM & 11:30 PM – G1 CLIMAX 27 August 13, 2017 Part 1

Tetsuya Naito Kenny Omega in the G1 CLIMAX 27 tournament final from Ryogoku Kokugikan.

3 AM – Best of the Super Jr. 25 Final

Hiromu Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori face off in the Best of the Super Jr. 25 tournament final.

4 AM – New Japan Pro Wrestling: Dominion 2018 Part 1

Will Ospreay defends the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Best of the Super Jr. 25 winner Hiromu Takahashi.

Michael Elgin and Taichi both challenge Hirooki Goto for the NEVER Openweight title.

5:00 AM – New Japan Pro Wrestling B Block action from G1 CLIMAX 26

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kenny Omega

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tomoaki Honma and Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito from Korakuen Hall.